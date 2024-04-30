Guest Contributor

Dr. Emily Stern Gatof is a hematology/oncology fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). She is pursuing a career as a breast oncologist and has a special interest in hereditary cancer syndromes. After attending the University of Michigan, she graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at BIDMC. She works closely with many palliative care physicians and has a passion for practicing open, honest, and empathetic communication with her patients.