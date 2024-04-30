Recent Blog Articles
Emily S. Ruiz, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Emily Ruiz, MD, MPH, is an associate physician at the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center; an instructor in dermatology at Harvard Medical School; and director of the High-Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz received her undergraduate degree from Duke University, medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, and master of public health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She completed an internship in internal medicine at New York University School of Medicine, dermatology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and fellowship in micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
