Contributor

Deirdre Tobias is an obesity and nutritional epidemiologist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She received her doctorate and postdoctorate training at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where she is also an associate professor of nutrition. Dr. Tobias was appointed the Academic Editor for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2019.

Her research focuses on the role of diet and lifestyle for obesity and its major chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, and she has been published in leading peer-reviewed journals including the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA. She served on the scientific committee for the 2025–2030 US Dietary Guidelines for Americans. She contributes to the development and analyses of healthful dietary patterns, metabolomics, and nutrition epidemiologic methods.