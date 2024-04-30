Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Contributor
Dr. David Topor is a clinical psychologist, and the associate director for healthcare professional education at the VA Boston Healthcare System. He is an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
Posts by David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Mind & Mood
Waiting for motivation to strike? Try rethinking that
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
If you are happy and you know it… you may live longer
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Preventing depression in pregnancy: New guidelines
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Genealogy testing: Prepare for the emotional reaction
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Remembering the "me" in merry: Self-care strategies for this holiday season
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Feeling okay about feeling bad is good for your mental health
David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
4 science-backed ways toward better learning (Hint: drop the highlighter)
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?