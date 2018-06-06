Harvard Health Blog

Genealogy testing: Prepare for the emotional reaction

iStock-663949098
By , Contributor

The availability of home genealogy testing has made exploring genealogy popular and easy to do. This has led to many interesting stories of people meeting long lost relatives, learning that their heritage is not what they thought, and even discovering that they are not genetically related to people they thought were blood relatives.

While much has been written about privacy concerns related to DNA genealogy testing and how that information is shared, it seems there is little attention paid to preparing people for the emotions they may experience in reaction to what they may discover. This preparation includes considering what people's expectations are for the testing, and how best to handle surprising results ("good" or "bad").

Genealogy testing and family connections

Discovering "new" family members through DNA genealogy testing can trigger a wide range of emotions, including happiness, anxiety, sadness, or even anger. In fact, the emotional experience may be so intense that many genealogy sites state they are not liable for any "emotional distress" that may result from using the service.

If you are considering consumer  genealogy testing, think carefully about your motivation for your search. What do you hope to learn? What are you curious about? What will you do if you receive unexpected results (for example, your DNA suggests that your roots are not in Ireland as you thought, or that it is unlikely that you are biologically related to your family)? Do you anticipate trying to connect with relatives you never knew you had? What will you do if you can't make those connections? What will you do if you can? How will these new people fit into your life and the family you've always known?

What happens if the results are disappointing?

Don't go genealogy testing alone

Whatever you hope to learn, ground your search in the life you have. Consider talking with family members about your interest in testing before you take the plunge. Share your goals for exploring your family tree, and invite family members to share their thoughts as well. Provide space for family members to express their worries and fears as well as curiosity. This conversation offers the opportunity to explore family history in a new way. Be prepared for it to also raise information that was previously undisclosed or difficult to talk about.

Prepare for genealogy testing results

It can take weeks to months to process the test and get results, so think about how you will manage the time waiting for the results. You may choose to spend the time gathering data about your family. Continue to reflect on the reasons for your interest in your family history, and plan ahead for how you will view the results. Alone? With family? With friends?

Take time to consider whether or not you want your results to be shared with others on the genealogy site. Think about whether or not you would like to be contacted by strangers with whom you may share some DNA, and whether you would want to reach out to others.

Proactively make a plan to cope with potential strong emotional responses. Plan how much time you will allocate when you log on to the genealogy site. Make sure you have other activities scheduled for your day, and do not ignore other plans you have made to spend additional time on the genealogy site.

Getting (and acting on) the results of genealogy testing

Once you receive your results, you may at first find the amount of data you receive overwhelming. For example, you might receive information about your ethnicity, and hundreds (or thousands) of people with whom you share a significant amount of DNA. Make a point to tend to the emotions you experience. Are you happy? Anxious? Sad? Is this what you expected to find? If it starts to feel like too much to process, take a break from mining the data. Update family and friends on how you are doing, and let them know if you need support.

For some people, the results of genealogy testing prompt them to reach out to strangers with whom they share DNA. This may lead to a new and positive connection. This may also lead to a connection that is disappointing. And perhaps it may be hardest to cope with no response. Some people you attempt to contact on the site will not write back to you. Consider how many times you will reach out to someone who does not respond.

Moving forward after genealogy testing

DNA genealogy testing can yield information about your heritage that you never knew and never even thought about. This can be exciting and can broaden your thinking. It can also be disconcerting to learn about discrepancies between what you thought you knew about your family and what the results from the testing provided. And for some people, it may not bring the insight and direction they had hoped for, or may raise issues around family relationships that are hard to handle.

In the end, the results of genealogy testing do not change who you are as a person. But it may provide interesting information about your family tree and result in a powerful emotional experience. Be prepared with a plan and a support system.

About the Author

photo of David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd

David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd, Contributor

Dr. David Topor is a clinical psychologist, and the associate director for healthcare professional education at the VA Boston Healthcare System. He is an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. See Full Bio
View all posts by David R. Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Gene editing: A one-time fix for dangerously high cholesterol? featured image

Heart Health

Gene editing: A one-time fix for dangerously high cholesterol?
Gene therapy for cardiovascular disease featured image

Heart Health

Gene therapy for cardiovascular disease
Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power featured image

Women's Health

Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power
Genes Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.