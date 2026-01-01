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Daniel Orr, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS

Contributor

Daniel Orr is a licensed physical therapist and clinical supervisor at the Plymouth Outpatient Center of Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. He earned his doctor of physical therapy from Boston University and is a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist. His clinical interests are in orthopedics, sports‑related injuries, and postoperative rehabilitation.

Recent Articles
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Can I wear contacts after age 50?
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Eye care in an emergency
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Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
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How to increase appetite
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HPV testing at home: A new option for women
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What is the "gout diet"?
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How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
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Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
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Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
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Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease
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