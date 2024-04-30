Recent Blog Articles
Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA
Contributor
Dr. Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA (1947–2018), was an assistant clinical professor (part-time) of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, a psychoanalyst affiliated with the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, and a teaching associate at the Cambridge Health Alliance, where for 20 years he was the senior attending physician on an outpatient team working intensively with the chronically mentally ill. He maintained a private practice in Newton, Massachusetts.
He won multiple teaching awards, was a founding faculty member in the team that developed the innovative Cambridge-Harvard Medical School Longitudinal Third Year Clerkship, worked in pioneering projects integrating behavioral health care into primary care medicine, taught for many years in the HMS Healer’s Art seminars, and lectured nationally on psychiatric education.
