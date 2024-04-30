photo of Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA

Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA

Contributor

Dr. Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA (1947–2018), was an assistant clinical professor (part-time) of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, a psychoanalyst affiliated with the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, and a teaching associate at the Cambridge Health Alliance, where for 20 years he was the senior attending physician on an outpatient team working intensively with the chronically mentally ill. He maintained a private practice in Newton, Massachusetts.

He won multiple teaching awards, was a founding faculty member in the team that developed the innovative Cambridge-Harvard Medical School Longitudinal Third Year Clerkship, worked in pioneering projects integrating behavioral health care into primary care medicine, taught for many years in the HMS Healer’s Art seminars, and lectured nationally on psychiatric education.

Discontinuation syndrome and antidepressants featured image

Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA

Discontinuation syndrome and antidepressants
An insider's guide to a hospital stay featured image

Staying Healthy

An insider's guide to a hospital stay
I'm so lonesome I could cry featured image

Mind & Mood

I'm so lonesome I could cry
Active mind/body, healthy mind/body featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Active mind/body, healthy mind/body
