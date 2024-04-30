Former Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Carolyn R. Schatz was the editor of the Harvard Women’s Health Watch from 1999 to May 2012. Before joining HHP, Carolyn developed and produced science and medical stories for NBC News in New York. She received two Television New and Documentary Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for stories on the brain that aired on NBC. She was a 1990-91 Knight Science Journalism Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Carolyn has a B.A. in English from Skidmore College, an M.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University School of Public Communication, and an Ed.M. from Harvard Graduate School of Education.