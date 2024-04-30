photo of Carolyn Schatz

Carolyn Schatz

Former Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Carolyn R. Schatz was the editor of the Harvard Women’s Health Watch from 1999 to May 2012. Before joining HHP, Carolyn developed and produced science and medical stories for NBC News in New York. She received two Television New and Documentary Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for stories on the brain that aired on NBC. She was a 1990-91 Knight Science Journalism Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Carolyn has a B.A. in English from Skidmore College, an M.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University School of Public Communication, and an Ed.M. from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Posts by Carolyn Schatz

Anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders in midlife and beyond featured image

Carolyn Schatz

Anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders in midlife and beyond
Twelve tips for healthier eating in 2012 featured image

Carolyn Schatz

Twelve tips for healthier eating in 2012
The dangers of hospital delirium in older people featured image

Carolyn Schatz

The dangers of hospital delirium in older people
Study supports alcohol, breast cancer link featured image

Carolyn Schatz

Study supports alcohol, breast cancer link
Tinnitus: What to do about ringing in the ears featured image

Carolyn Schatz

Tinnitus: What to do about ringing in the ears
Painful, disabling interstitial cystitis often goes undiagnosed featured image

Carolyn Schatz

Painful, disabling interstitial cystitis often goes undiagnosed
Mindfulness meditation improves connections in the brain featured image

Men's Health

Mindfulness meditation improves connections in the brain
Result 1 - 7 of 7

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.