Carolyn Bernstein, MD, FAHS, is a neurologist specializing in headache medicine. A graduate of Boston University School of Medicine, she interned at Boston City Hospital. She did her postgraduate training at Boston City Hospital and New England Medical Center, and is board certified in neurology and headache medicine.

Dr. Bernstein has won Harvard Medical School awards for teaching and for humanism in medicine. She was also awarded the National Headache Foundation’s Healthcare Provider of the Year award in 2008. Her interests include migraine, hormonal headache, women’s issues in neurology, and the use of integrative therapies in the treatment of headache and pain. She is the author of The Migraine Brain: Your Breakthrough Guide to Fewer Headaches, Better Health (Free Press 2008). She has edited and co-written two textbooks: Pain in Women (Springer, 2012) and Medical Problems During Pregnancy (Springer, 2017). Dr. Bernstein is an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.

Discontinuation syndrome and antidepressants featured image

Christopher Bullock, MD, MFA

Discontinuation syndrome and antidepressants
Safe driving protects your brain featured image

Carolyn A. Bernstein, MD, FAHS

Safe driving protects your brain
An insider's guide to a hospital stay featured image

Staying Healthy

An insider's guide to a hospital stay
Take control of your health care (exert your patient autonomy) featured image

Carolyn A. Bernstein, MD, FAHS

Take control of your health care (exert your patient autonomy)
How to talk to your doctor about medication featured image

Carolyn A. Bernstein, MD, FAHS

How to talk to your doctor about medication
CGRP: A new era for migraine treatment featured image

Carolyn A. Bernstein, MD, FAHS

CGRP: A new era for migraine treatment
Active mind/body, healthy mind/body featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Active mind/body, healthy mind/body
A neurologist talks about kids and headaches featured image

Carolyn A. Bernstein, MD, FAHS

A neurologist talks about kids and headaches
Acupuncture for headache featured image

Helene Langevin, MD

Acupuncture for headache
Result 1 - 9 of 9

