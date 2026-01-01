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C. Michael Gibson, MD

Contributor

Dr. C. Michael Gibson is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an interventional cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is the CEO of the combined nonprofit Baim and PERFUSE research institutes at Harvard Medical School. He has published hundreds of papers and led major trials that resulted in the approval of key cardiovascular drugs. His research focuses on thrombosis, atherosclerosis, acute coronary syndromes, atrial fibrillation, implantable monitors, and artificial intelligence.

After earning his medical degree at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Dr. Gibson did his internship, residency, and chief residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and completed a cardiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Recent Articles
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Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
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Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
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Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
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Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
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How to save money on medication
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The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
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Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
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C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
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PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
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Strength training over decades linked to longer life
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