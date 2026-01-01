Contributor

Dr. C. Michael Gibson is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an interventional cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is the CEO of the combined nonprofit Baim and PERFUSE research institutes at Harvard Medical School. He has published hundreds of papers and led major trials that resulted in the approval of key cardiovascular drugs. His research focuses on thrombosis, atherosclerosis, acute coronary syndromes, atrial fibrillation, implantable monitors, and artificial intelligence.

After earning his medical degree at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Dr. Gibson did his internship, residency, and chief residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and completed a cardiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.