Contributor

Andrea J. Glenn is an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food studies at New York University, and a visiting scientist in the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her research interests include how dietary patterns (particularly plant-based diets) influence the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and healthy aging.

Glenn trained as a registered dietitian at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. She earned a master’s and doctoral degree in nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, and completed postdoctoral training in nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.