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Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
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The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
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Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Andrea J. Glenn, MSc, RD, PhD
Contributor
Andrea J. Glenn is an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food studies at New York University, and a visiting scientist in the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her research interests include how dietary patterns (particularly plant-based diets) influence the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and healthy aging.
Glenn trained as a registered dietitian at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. She earned a master’s and doctoral degree in nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, and completed postdoctoral training in nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain