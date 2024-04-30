Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD
Contributor
Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD, received her MD and PhD from the University of Michigan, and completed her Medicine residency, Cardiology fellowship, and Cardiovascular Electrophysiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she has been on staff since 2010. She is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard. In addition to seeing patients, Amy is the Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Partners Healthcare and is the Executive Director of Clinical Informatics for the Partners Healthcare Epic implementation (“Partners eCare”).
Posts by Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD
Heart Health
Will new guidelines for heart failure affect you?
Heart Health
Cutting down on alcohol helps if you have atrial fibrillation
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?