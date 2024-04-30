Contributor

Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD, received her MD and PhD from the University of Michigan, and completed her Medicine residency, Cardiology fellowship, and Cardiovascular Electrophysiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she has been on staff since 2010. She is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard. In addition to seeing patients, Amy is the Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Partners Healthcare and is the Executive Director of Clinical Informatics for the Partners Healthcare Epic implementation (“Partners eCare”).