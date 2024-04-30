Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Alice Cai, MD
Contributor
Alice Cai is a clinical sleep fellow at Clinical Sleep Fellow in the combined Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital program. She is a recent graduate from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s Neurology residency, and has previously contributed to publications on intracerebral hemorrhage, toxic causes of delirium, impact of anesthesia on preoperative memory, and parasomnias. She previously helped investigate targets for non-opioid pain medicines in the area of pharmacology. Currently, her primary academic interests lie in overlap areas between Neurological conditions and sleep, including long term impacts of sleep deprivation on development of dementia. She earned her medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis, and a bachelor of science in Biochemistry as well as Molecular Biology at the University of Arizona.
