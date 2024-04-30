Contributor

Alice Cai is a clinical sleep fellow at Clinical Sleep Fellow in the combined Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital program. She is a recent graduate from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s Neurology residency, and has previously contributed to publications on intracerebral hemorrhage, toxic causes of delirium, impact of anesthesia on preoperative memory, and parasomnias. She previously helped investigate targets for non-opioid pain medicines in the area of pharmacology. Currently, her primary academic interests lie in overlap areas between Neurological conditions and sleep, including long term impacts of sleep deprivation on development of dementia. She earned her medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis, and a bachelor of science in Biochemistry as well as Molecular Biology at the University of Arizona.