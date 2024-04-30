Adam P. Stern, MD

Adam P. Stern, MD, is the director of psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation, and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He has published in journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, The American Journal of Psychiatry, as well as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and STAT News. He is also the author of Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training, an upcoming memoir.