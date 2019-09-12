Harvard Health Blog

Psychotherapy leads in treating post-traumatic stress disorder

GettyImages-1152101444
By , Contributor

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a common, often debilitating mental health condition that occurs in some people who have experienced trauma. It can have a negative impact on mood, mimicking depression, and is characterized by petrifying episodes in which affected people re-experience trauma. New research suggests psychotherapy may provide a long-lasting reduction of distressing symptoms.

Over the course of a lifetime, many people directly experience or witness trauma, such as sexual assault, violence, or natural disasters. Experts estimate that 10% to 20% of these people will experience acute (short-term) PTSD. Some will go on to develop chronic (long-term) symptoms. Overall, about 8% of all people will develop PTSD during their lifetime, highlighting the need for effective treatments.

What happens when people have PTSD?

Because PTSD spans several categories of symptoms, it can be incapacitating. People are diagnosed with PTSD if they have certain symptoms following a traumatic experience that last for at least a month:

  • one or more symptom of re-experiencing the trauma (sometimes called a flashback)
  • one or more avoidance symptoms, such as avoiding places or objects that remind you of the original event
  • two or more symptoms of arousal and reactivity, such as jumpiness, heart pounding, or sweating
  • two or more symptoms of an effect on mood or cognition, such as negative thoughts or problems recalling key portions of the event.

When a person has PTSD, the brain can become sensitized in a state of constant hyperarousal. Nightmares are exceptionally common. People struggling with PTSD often begin to avoid a range of triggering environments. This can further fuel social isolation, making it difficult to hold a job and nurture relationships. Altogether, PTSD can lead to substantial disability and emotional burden on people who have it and society at large.

How is PTSD treated?

Experts have long disagreed on optimal treatment approaches. Current standards of care for treatment may include

  • medications, such as antidepressants known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and alpha-1 blockers such as prazosin (Minipress)
  • certain forms of psychotherapy, such as prolonged exposure therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR).

However, recommendations made by different expert panels vary substantially on the order in which to try these treatments. For example, the American Psychological Association and the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies recommend antidepressants known as SSRIs as possible first-line treatment. Most other guidelines, including those from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence and National Health and Medical Research Council, recommend using SSRIs only if initial attempts at psychotherapy are unsuccessful.

What does the new research tell us?

Rigorous new research supports using psychotherapy first, followed by medication if it fails to offer sufficient relief, or psychotherapy combined with medication from the start. This large meta-analysis, published online in JAMA Psychiatry, combined data from 12 randomized clinical trials and 922 participants. Researchers found that no particular treatment approach was superior to any other at the time of treatment. However, the benefits of psychotherapeutic approaches lasted longer. At their last documented follow up, patients with PTSD who received psychotherapy had significantly greater improvement in symptoms compared with those who received only medications. Additionally, combining both therapy and medications was significantly better in the long term than medications alone.

This meta-analysis presents the strongest argument yet that evidence-based psychotherapies are superior to medications alone in helping to relieve symptoms of PTSD. Combining both approaches also holds merit and is superior to medications alone, though not statistically better than psychotherapy alone.

Which type of psychotherapy is most helpful for PTSD?

Questions remain about which kind of psychotherapy is most effective. Evidence suggests that cognitive behavioral therapy, prolonged exposure therapy, Seeking Safety therapy, and EMDR help many people with PTSD. Yet there are not many head-to-head trials and there is no convincing evidence from those that were done.

The bottom line: Advocate and seek help early

Until more robust comparison research is completed, people who experience trauma must be their own best advocates. As a psychiatrist with experience in this field, I recommend the following:

  • Monitor yourself closely after a trauma.
  • Be on the lookout for early symptoms, such as mood and sleep disturbances.
  • Be aware of whether symptoms seem to be improving or worsening over time.
  • Be willing to listen to family members, loved ones, and your healthcare team, who may identify problem areas as they arise.
  • Seek treatment early, with a mental health professional who has extensive experience in treating PTSD using one of the above therapeutic approaches.

Taking these steps offers the best opportunity to mitigate symptoms and optimize quality of life following a traumatic event.

About the Author

photo of Adam P. Stern, MD

Adam P. Stern, MD, Contributor

Adam P. Stern, MD, is the director of psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation, and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He has published in journals … See Full Bio
View all posts by Adam P. Stern, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Anxiety and Stress Disorders

Everyone worries or gets scared sometimes. But if you feel extremely worried or afraid much of the time, or if you repeatedly feel panicky, you may have an anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses, affecting roughly 40 million American adults each year. This Special Health Report, Anxiety and Stress Disorders, discusses the latest and most effective treatment approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapies, psychotherapy, and medications. A special section delves into alternative treatments for anxiety, such as relaxation techniques, mindfulness meditation, and biofeedback.

Read More

Related Content

10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit featured image

Staying Healthy

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.