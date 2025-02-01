Ask the Doctor

In robotic surgery, a surgeon controls robotic instruments that perform the operation, based on what the surgeon sees on a TV monitor. This type of surgery has many advantages: it involves small incisions, better views inside the body, and better range of motion than human hands. A research letter published in the May 2025 issue of JAMA Neurology described how robots controlled by a distant surgeon could reach in, grab, and remove blood clots stuck in a brain artery, reducing the damage from a stroke.