How is PSA used to monitor prostate cancer?
Effects of sleep deprivation
Progressive relaxation techniques for insomnia
Prescription insomnia medications: What to know
How to test for sleep apnea: At home or in a lab
How sleep deprivation can harm your health
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Want to cool down? 14 ideas to try
What is a PSA test and how is it used?
Blood sugar–friendly fruits if you have diabetes
Ask the Doctor
Articles
Is robotic surgery a good idea?
In robotic surgery, a surgeon controls robotic instruments that perform the operation, based on what the surgeon sees on a TV monitor. This type of surgery has many advantages: it involves small incisions, better views inside the body, and better range of motion than human hands. A research letter published in the May 2025 issue of JAMA Neurology described how robots controlled by a distant surgeon could reach in, grab, and remove blood clots stuck in a brain artery, reducing the damage from a stroke.
What type of burgers are the healthiest?
Meatless burgers—which include plant-based meat alternatives like Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger and veggie burgers—are healthy replacements for traditional hamburgers. Those with the lowest amounts of saturated fat and sodium are the best options.
Does this vaccine ward off dementia?
A 2025 study found that the shingles vaccine reduced the risk of developing dementia by 20%. The study supports (but doesn’t absolutely prove) the theory that infections may be one cause of Alzheimer’s disease and possibly other forms of dementia.
My calcium score is over 2,000. What’s next?
People with very high calcium scores (over 1,000) have a risk of heart attack or stroke similar to those who have already had a heart attack. They should take cholesterol-lowering drugs to bring down LDL levels and possibly undergo additional testing.
Smart watch alerts about heart health
Smart watches can monitor different parameters simply by measuring a person's pulse and body movements. Potentially helpful features include those to detect very low or high heart rates, irregular heart rhythms, and breathing disruptions during sleep.
Do genes or lifestyle determine your health?
A 2025 study addressed the role of genes versus lifestyle habits and life circumstances in influencing a person's health. Researchers found that genes seemed to have a stronger influence than lifestyle and life circumstances for some diseases, including dementia, macular degeneration, and certain cancers. For other diseases, such as atherosclerosis involving arteries of the heart and brain, rheumatoid arthritis, and diseases of the lung, heart, and liver, lifestyle and life circumstances had a stronger influence than genes.
Are salt substitutes a smart choice?
Substituting potassium-containing salt substitutes for regular salt can help lower blood pressure as well as the risk of stroke. But people should also check the sodium content in foods and eat more potassium-rich produce.
How well does body mass index correlate with excess fat?
Body mass index (BMI) uses weight and height to calculate whether a person is overweight or obese. However, it cannot determine the amount of visceral fat that lies deep inside the body. Two better methods are measuring waist size and determining waist-to-hip ratio.
Why exercise if I'm not losing weight?
Some people may feel like it's pointless to exercise if they're not losing weight as a result. But there are many reasons to exercise beyond weight loss. Regular exercise has a long list of health benefits, including an energy boost, better sleep, and reduced risks for addictive behaviors as well as many chronic diseases such as heart disease, strokes, many cancers, dementia (including Alzheimer's disease), diabetes, depression, anxiety, pneumonia, osteoporosis, and kidney problems.
Which is healthier: Coffee or tea?
Studies have shown that both coffee and tea drinkers may experience health benefits compared to people who don't consume these beverages. Experts point to the high amounts of caffeine and inflammation-fighting polyphenols in these drinks as possible reasons.
How is PSA used to monitor prostate cancer?
Effects of sleep deprivation
Progressive relaxation techniques for insomnia
Prescription insomnia medications: What to know
How to test for sleep apnea: At home or in a lab
How sleep deprivation can harm your health
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Want to cool down? 14 ideas to try
What is a PSA test and how is it used?
Blood sugar–friendly fruits if you have diabetes
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up