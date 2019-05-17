Ichthyosis
What Is It?
Ichthyosis is the term for severe, persistent problems with dry skin that almost always start in childhood or infancy. Ichthyosis can be genetic (inherited) or can develop later in life. In a large majority of people with the disease, the cause is related to one or more genetic mutations.
Under normal circumstances, the body continuously renews its skin surface, building new skin cells and allowing older cells to be shed from the surface. Ichthyosis disrupts this balance either because too many replacement skin cells are produced or because the skin cells do not separate well from the skin surface when it is their time to drop off. The result is that skin cells accumulate into thick flakes that adhere to the body and can resemble fish scales.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.