Epidemic Pleurodynia
What Is It?
The lining around your lungs is called the pleura. Pleurodynia is a general term for pain from this lining — pain in the chest or upper abdomen when you breathe.
Epidemic pleurodynia is an infection caused by one of several viruses. This type of infection can cause a similar type of pain as the pain that comes from the lining around the lungs. However, in epidemic pleurodynia, the pain comes from the muscles in the chest that join ribs together.
Epidemic pleurodynia also is called Bornholm disease, Sylvest's disease, devil's grip and epidemic benign dry pleurisy. It usually is caused by one of the group B coxsackieviruses and is less often caused by a group A coxsackievirus or an echovirus.
Group B coxsackieviruses are transmitted from person to person by fecal-oral contamination or direct mouth to mouth contact. Other people become infected with the virus if they touch contaminated items then put their fingers in their mouths before washing them properly. Contaminated items can include soiled diapers, shared toys and toilets.
Epidemic pleurodynia is contagious and occurs in clusters, meaning many people in an area get it around the same time. Up to 90% of epidemics occur in the summer and early fall. The illness most commonly strikes people younger than age 30, although older people also may be affected.
Symptoms
Once inside the body, the coxsackieviruses multiply in the throat and intestines then spread into the bloodstream. At this point, the body's immune defenses often can limit the infection and prevent the person from developing symptoms. If the immune defenses are less successful, the person develops a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, nausea and vomiting, and sore throat. Only a few infected people develop the classic muscle pain in the chest and upper abdomen that gives the disease its name. In these people, the coxsackievirus infection has settled in the muscles of the chest and upper abdomen, causing inflammation there.
The chest pain usually feels worse with deep breathing, called pleuritic pain. It can be a severe, stabbing pain or it can be a milder cramping in the side. Usually, only one side of the chest or abdomen is affected, although occasionally the pain can include muscles of the neck or arms.
The pain usually comes in waves that last 15 to 30 minutes, although some people report having pain episodes that last for several hours. The pain can be so severe that you have trouble breathing, sweat a lot and become anxious.
Diagnosis
Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and will examine you. Your doctor may press on muscles in your chest to see if the pressure triggers a spasm of pain. Often, your doctor can diagnose the problem without any special tests, especially if there is an outbreak of the illness in your area.
If your doctor is not sure of the diagnosis, you may need additional tests. These may include blood tests, X-rays of the chest or abdomen, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and a laboratory examination of body fluids or feces.
Expected Duration
Symptoms of pleurodynia usually last about one to two days in children and about two to six days in adults. In some people, the pain and fever can return after they have been gone for a day or two. Very rarely, a person will have the pain and fever come and go over a period of three weeks or longer.
Prevention
The viruses that cause epidemic pleurodynia can spread very easily among young children, who tend to put toys or fingers into their mouth. The disease is most likely to spread in day care centers. The best way to prevent infection is to wash hands thoroughly, especially before meals or after changing a diaper or using the bathroom. There is no vaccine to prevent pleurodynia.
Treatment
In healthy people, pleurodynia is a harmless infection that goes away on its own within a few days. To treat the muscle pain, your doctor probably will recommend over-the-counter pain relievers.
Aspirin should not be given to children with pleurodynia because of the risk of Reye's syndrome, a serious reaction causing brain and liver injury in children who take aspirin during certain viral illnesses.
When To Call A Professional
Call your doctor immediately if you or someone in your family develops severe chest pain.
Prognosis
Almost all generally healthy individuals recover completely from pleurodynia. Uncommon complications of the coxsackievirus infection include viral meningitis, inflammation of the testis (orchitis) in men, hepatitis, pericarditis and myocarditis.
Additional Info
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)
https://www.aap.org/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/
National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
https://www.nfid.org/
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.