Anal Cancer
What Is It?
Anal cancer is an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the anus. The anus is the end of the large intestine, through which solid waste leaves the body. The treatments for anal cancer and rectal cancer can differ. Doctors need to know the exact location and the specific type of cell that has become cancerous in order to choose the right treatment.
The body stores digestive waste (feces) in the rectum, the lower part of the large intestine. The feces travel through the anal canal, a short tube that connects the rectum to the anal opening where they are passed as a bowel movement.
