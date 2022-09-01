Women's Health

What symptoms should I report to my gynecologist?

Ask the doctors

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and , Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

cropped photo showing a woman's torso, she is wearing a t shirt and underwear and has her hands in front of her crotch; her hands are covered by a piece of paper with a large question mark on it

Q. As I get closer to menopause, I keep hearing I should "listen to my body." But what should I be looking for?

A. The transition through menopause is indeed a confusing time, and it can be difficult to keep up with all the ways your body is changing. Listening to your body means you shouldn't ignore anything truly out of the ordinary. More specifically, however, tell your gynecologist about any of these symptoms:

Vaginal odor, itching, or burning. Irritants, like perfumed panty liners or a new soap, can trigger these symptoms for a day or so. But if they're happening regularly or getting worse, your doctor might want to check for a vaginal or sexually transmitted infection.

Menstrual changes. While irregular periods are common in perimenopause, your doctor will want to know if your menstrual cycles are happening more frequently than every 21 days. She will also want to investigate if your periods become noticeably heavier or prolonged.

Pelvic pain or discomfort. Menstrual cramps and occasional twinges in your pelvis are normal. But if pain or discomfort — including bloating — is building over time, speak up. Possible causes include uterine fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, or (rarely) cancer.

New bleeding. If your periods ceased 12 or more months ago, unexpected bleeding could be a sign of uterine cancer or another potentially serious condition. An ultrasound or biopsy might be warranted.

Image: © bymuratdeniz/Getty Images

About the Authors

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Hope Ricciotti, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life? featured image

Staying Healthy

Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk featured image

Women's Health

HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
Sexual Health Women's Sexual Health

You might also be interested in…

A Guide to Women's Health: Fifty and forward

Midlife can be a woman’s halftime celebration. Not only can it be an opportunity to reflect on and rejoice in the life you’ve lived, but it is also a good time to plan your strategy for the future. A Guide to Women's Health: Fifty and forward will help you determine the conditions for which you are at greatest risk and do your best to avoid them. It will also help you to better manage chronic conditions that may erode your quality of life, and to deal with physical changes that are more bothersome than serious. It is designed to give you the information to make the choices today that will ensure you the best health possible tomorrow.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.