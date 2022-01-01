Mobility Archive

Articles

Read More about Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down
Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down

Stepping up activity if winter slowed you down

If you've been cocooning due to winter's cold, who can blame you? But lack of activity isn't good for body or mind during any season. Any day is a good day to start exercising, but if you aren't sure how to start, or if you have an obstacle to overcome, read on.

Read More about Fall prevention: Strategies to help keep you from falling down
Fall prevention: Strategies to help keep you from falling down

Fall prevention: Strategies to help keep you from falling down

Read More about Improving your mobility
Improving your mobility

Improving your mobility

Read More about Millions rely on wheelchairs for mobility, but repair delays are hurting users
Millions rely on wheelchairs for mobility, but repair delays are hurting users

Millions rely on wheelchairs for mobility, but repair delays are hurting users

Wheelchairs allow millions of Americans with mobility disability to participate in daily activities and engage in community life. But when a wheelchair needs to be repaired, delays can mean a person is unable to leave their home or manage daily tasks for days.

Read More about Healthy feet, happy life
Healthy feet, happy life

Healthy feet, happy life

Healthy feet are the foundation of an active lifestyle, but many people don't give their feet proper attention. Regular foot maintenance can help prevent pain and injuries and protect against infections. Helpful steps include maintaining basic foot hygiene, performing regular foot exercises, and wearing properly fitting shoes.

Read More about Reduce your fear of falling
Reduce your fear of falling

Reduce your fear of falling

The fear of falling can lead to a heightened sense of caution and less physical activity—which can actually increase the risk of falling. To reduce the fear of falling, a person must address underlying conditions, such as poor eyesight or joint problems. It also helps to work with a physical therapist to improve balance, gait (walking pattern), muscle strength, flexibility, and range of motion. When physical therapy ends, one must continue doing strength, stretching, and balance exercises at home in order to keep fear at bay and reduce fall risk.

Read More about Poor housing harms health in American Indian and Alaska Native communities
Poor housing harms health in American Indian and Alaska Native communities

Poor housing harms health in American Indian and Alaska Native communities

In American Indian and Alaska Native tribal communities, poor housing conditions have led to high rates of health problems and disability, underscoring the need for adequate, affordable housing designed for people of all ages and abilities.

Read More about Scoring highly on Alternative Healthy Eating Index lowers risk for many illnesses
Scoring highly on Alternative Healthy Eating Index lowers risk for many illnesses

Scoring highly on Alternative Healthy Eating Index lowers risk for many illnesses
Most of us know a healthy diet reduces the risk of heart disease but may not know it's possible to choose a combination of foods that help lower risks for many illnesses. An index created by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health grades food choices and it's easy to incorporate components of this into daily eating habits.
Read More about Dragging your feet? You may need to catch up on sleep
Dragging your feet? You may need to catch up on sleep

Dragging your feet? You may need to catch up on sleep
Getting adequate sleep may help improve a person’s gait, and catching up on short sleep may help people avoid walking problems usually caused by fatigue.
Read More about Watch out for these balance busters
Watch out for these balance busters

Watch out for these balance busters
Many factors can impair balance and lead to falls, such as vision, hearing, or joint problems; medication side effects; and environmental hazards. To improve balance and reduce the risk for falls, one can remove fall hazards from the home, treat underlying conditions that increase fall risk, consider adjusting medications that affect balance, get physical therapy, use an assistive walking device, wear supportive shoes that hold the feet in place, and frequently challenge balance with balance exercises.
Result 1 - 10 of 16

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.