Caring for your kidneys

The No. 1 health problem for the kidneys is chronic kidney disease (CKD), an irreversible decline in kidney function. People often don't notice any signs of trouble with their kidneys until chronic kidney disease has already occurred. People at high risk for CKD should have annual tests of kidney function. Adopting certain habits can help protect the kidneys, such as limiting alcohol intake, not smoking, staying hydrated, and not overusing over-the-counter pain medications.

Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease

People who lose weight with a portion-controlled diet and exercise may be able to reverse their diabetes. When that happens, their risk of heart disease and kidney disease declines, according to a 2024 study.

Study links a sugar-heavy diet to a higher risk of kidney stones

According to a 2023 study, people who consumed 25% or more of their daily calories from added sugars had an 88% higher risk of developing kidney stones compared with those who kept their added sugar intake to less than 5% of their daily calories.

Kidneys, eyes, ears, and more: Why do we have a spare?

The human body has excess capacity — that is, our organs have more reserve than most of us will ever need. Why are we built with this natural redundancy? And which body parts can safely fail or be removed without impairing health?

The kidney-heart connection

More than one in seven adults has chronic kidney disease, yet many of them aren't aware of the problem. Early-stage kidney disease often has no symptoms, but the condition slowly and silently worsens over time. The two most common causes of chronic kidney disease—high blood pressure and diabetes—are also leading risk factors for heart disease, which means the two diseases often overlap. Most people know their blood pressure and cholesterol values, but few are familiar with the tests used to assess kidney health. They include serum creatinine, estimated glomerular filtration rate, and urine protein tests.

Can a kidney stone go away on its own?

An estimated one in 11 Americans has a kidney stone at some point in life. The larger a kidney stone, the more likely it will block urine flow and need treatment. Smaller stones may pass on their own. Drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent kidney stones.

Novel procedure may lower stubbornly high blood pressure

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive procedure that destroys some of the nerves inside the renal arteries, which supply the kidneys. The procedure lowers blood pressure by disrupting communication between the brain and the kidneys that leads to elevated blood pressure. People with stubbornly high blood pressure may be candidates for the procedure, which is currently approved for use in Europe but not in the United States.

Kidney health quick-start guide

Unhealthy lifestyle habits, chronic diseases, and genetic conditions can damage the kidneys and reduce their ability to do their many jobs. But many precautions can help protect the kidneys. Examples include controlling diabetes; lowering high blood pressure; moderating intake of salt, alcohol, and protein; limiting intake of oxalate-rich foods such as spinach, almonds, or cashews; losing weight; stopping smoking; exercising regularly; staying hydrated; limiting the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); and getting annual kidney function tests.

People with kidney disease eat less fruits and veggies

A 2022 study found that people with chronic kidney disease were less likely than similar adults without the condition to eat fruits and vegetables. Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if this dietary pattern is a cause or a result of the disease.

Bleeding problems: Know your risk

Anti-clotting medications have a well-known and fairly common effect: a heightened risk of bleeding. Being older, having certain health conditions, and taking certain drugs (including popular over-the-counter pain relievers) can increase this risk. Minor bleeding includes bleeding gums after toothbrushing or flossing and nosebleeds that take longer than usual to stop. Signs of more serious bleeding (which requires immediate medical care) include tea-colored, pink, or red urine; blood in the stool or black, tarry stools; or a sudden, severe headache.

