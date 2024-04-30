Heart Medications

Given the many conditions that affect the heart, it's no surprise that hundreds of medications have been developed to treat heart disease and related conditions. Medications are available to:

lower cholesterol

lower blood pressure

slow the heart rate

stop abnormal heart rhythms

improve the force of heart contractions

improve circulation in the coronary arteries (nitrates and other anti-angina medications)

prevent blood from clotting (anticoagulants (also known as blood thinners) and antiplatelet agents)

break apart clots that have formed in an artery or vein (thrombolytics, also known as clot busters)

remove excess water from the body (diuretics, also known as water pills)

The development of these medications have helped dramatically decrease death rates from cardiovascular disease in the United States and other developed countries.