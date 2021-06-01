Staying Healthy

Why do I bruise so easily?

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

On call

Q. I bruise easily. Why might this be? Is something lacking in my diet, or is there another kind of problem?

A. Older people commonly notice bruises without any identifiable reason. It's almost always related to the tiny blood vessels in the outer layer of skin becoming more fragile. Usually there is not much you can do to change that situation. There are some medications that make the skin and blood vessels more fragile like oral corticosteroids (prednisone, dexamethasone, or prednisolone). Aspirin and other medications that interfere with blood clotting can make bruises larger and more noticeable.

On rare occasions, vitamin and mineral deficiencies can cause skin bruising. The most famous is scurvy due to vitamin C deficiency. Bruising also can be a manifestation of zinc deficiency or vitamin B deficiencies. If you are concerned about your diet, or if you have a condition that may reduce your ability to absorb nutrients, talk to your doctor. Also, make sure to differentiate bruises from other red or purple spots on the skin. If the spots are just on the lower legs, and not on the arms, or the spots are painful, other diagnoses need to be considered, such as a vasculitis (inflamed blood vessels). These are also reasons to contact your doctor.

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease featured image

Mind & Mood

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk featured image

Men's Health

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
Tips to fight

Diseases & Conditions

Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Medications Nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.