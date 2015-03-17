Whole grains associated with longevity, say Harvard researchers

Regularly eating whole grains can help you lower “bad” cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure. A diet rich in whole grains also “is associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and certain types of cancer,” says Dr. Qi Sun, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

In a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, Sun and colleagues reported that eating whole grains may even extend your life. Sun used the diet information of more than 100,000 men and women whose health was followed for more than 20 years. The study found that those who regularly ate whole grains had a 9% lower overall death rate and a 15% lower death rate from heart disease.