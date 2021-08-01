Staying Healthy

What is the best way to remove earwax?

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

On call

b523129f-f7d5-4a04-a063-e8c9cc557801Q. Is earwax essential? What's the best home remedy for removing it?

A. Earwax has a vital role in keeping your ears safe and healthy. Earwax (the medical term is cerumen) is made by small glands in the ear canal. This sticky substance traps dust and tiny particles and helps prevent objects from reaching the eardrum.

As the earwax dries, it moves out of the canal naturally, taking debris with it. Yet sometimes earwax builds up on its own (some individuals produce more than others), or because of failed removal attempts with cotton swabs.

You can place any of several substances into the ear canal to help soften hardened wax for easier removal. For example, commercial over-the-counter ear drops, hydrogen peroxide, baby oil, and mineral oil are safe. However, they should not be used if you have an active ear infection or a perforated eardrum, or if you've had surgery on the ear.

Keep in mind that any liquid you put into a partially blocked ear may get trapped between the wax and eardrum and temporarily make the blockage worse.

One caution about hydrogen peroxide: it turns into water in the ear after the oxygen bubbles off. This leaves the ear canal moist and can allow the growth of bacteria. Gently rinsing the canal with rubbing alcohol will remove water and help dry the area. Also, if you feel pain at any time when removing earwax, stop immediately; you may have an unrecognized perforated eardrum and should see your doctor.

Image: © pepifoto/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment

If you think you might need a hearing checkup, you probably do. This Special Health Report, Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment, contains in-depth information on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss. You'll learn how to prevent hearing loss and preserve the hearing you have now. You'll also learn about the latest advances in hearing aid technology and find out which kind of hearing device may be best for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.