Staying Healthy
What is considered a healthy body fat percentage as you age?
On call
Q. I had a body fat measurement done at my gym. The reading was 17% body fat. I am 62, and aside from high blood pressure, I consider myself healthy. Is that a good reading? What is the best way to measure body fat?
A. There is no agreed-upon normal range for body fat, just as there is no ideal body weight. According to the World Health Organization, men ages 40 to 59 should aim for 11% to 21% body fat, while for men ages 60 to 79, the range is 13% to 24%. However, the "right" weight and fat percent for an individual depend upon multiple factors, such as the following:
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.