What is considered a healthy body fat percentage as you age?

Q. I had a body fat measurement done at my gym. The reading was 17% body fat. I am 62, and aside from high blood pressure, I consider myself healthy. Is that a good reading? What is the best way to measure body fat?

A. There is no agreed-upon normal range for body fat, just as there is no ideal body weight. According to the World Health Organization, men ages 40 to 59 should aim for 11% to 21% body fat, while for men ages 60 to 79, the range is 13% to 24%. However, the "right" weight and fat percent for an individual depend upon multiple factors, such as the following: