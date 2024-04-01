Staying Healthy
Try this: Balancing act
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
How long can you stand on one leg?
According to a 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the duration may be a marker of future health. Researchers found that people ages 51 to 75 who were unable to stand on one leg for 10 seconds have almost double the usual risk of premature death.
The observational study found only an association between balance ability and early death. Still, the test is an excellent way to gauge your balancing skill and give you a sense of your fall risk. Here's how to do it:
- Stand near a counter or chair (for support if necessary).
- Keeping your arms at your sides, slowly place the top of your right foot against your left calf.
- Keep your gaze straight ahead and stand that way for 10 seconds.
- Repeat, reversing leg positions.
Another option is to raise one leg, so your foot is about six to 12 inches above the floor.
Hold the balancing pose for 20 to 30 seconds or longer as you progress. Practice every day and see how much your balance improves. For a challenge, practice with your eyes closed.
Image: © omgimages/Getty Images
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
