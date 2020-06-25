Staying Healthy

The muscle-bone connection

e4843b13-00cf-43e5-9f42-06a71944840b

Exercise affects your muscles and bones in similar ways. When you work out regularly, your muscles get bigger and stronger. By contrast, if you sit around doing nothing, they get smaller and weaker. The same principle holds true for bones, although the changes are less noticeable.

Not only do muscles and bones both respond to exercise, but the changes in both of them happen in tandem. That’s because muscles and bones work together to make your body move—and for maximum efficiency, muscle and bone strength need to be bal­anced. Consider what would happen if this balance didn’t exist. At one extreme, a weak muscle wouldn’t be able to move a big, strong bone. At the opposite end of the spec­trum, if a muscle were much stron­ger than a bone, it would snap it.

The human body naturally maintains the right balance. As your muscles grow stronger from exercise, they pull harder on bones. The harder they tug, the more your body strengthens those bones. The reverse also holds true. If you don’t work out, your muscles get weaker, and the force they apply to bones decreases. The bones follow suit, growing weaker. So, when you do strength training to build muscle, you’re also building stronger bones, even if that’s not why you took up weight training in the first place.

An important lesson follows from this: since the muscle-bone connection plays such an impor­tant role in triggering bone strengthening, those bones that bear the load of the exercise will get the most benefit. If you only do upper-body workouts, for example, that does little for bones in your lower body.

Image: pixland/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

What's your t-score? Bone density scans for osteoporosis featured image

Women's Health

What's your t-score? Bone density scans for osteoporosis
No bones about it featured image

Diseases & Conditions

No bones about it
Surprising foods that boost bone health featured image

Women's Health

Surprising foods that boost bone health
Osteoporosis Women's Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.