Staying Healthy

Should I take afternoon naps?

On call

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a mature man sleeping on a couch with a book on his chest

Q. I retired earlier this year and have begun to enjoy taking afternoon naps. But is regular napping good for my health?

A. The first thing to consider is the possibility that you nap because you have daytime sleepiness. If so, what is the cause? For example:

  • Do you take any medicine that might make you sleepy? Review your prescriptions with your pharmacist or during your next doctor's visit.
  • Have you started having problems sleeping at night? If you sleep well at night and wake up refreshed, don't worry. But if you feel groggy or have early-morning headaches, you may have sleep apnea or some other cause of interrupted sleep.
  • Could you be depressed? Ask yourself if you no longer enjoy activities that previously gave you pleasure and whether you feel low.

If you feel your napping may be related to these issues or other health concerns then see your doctor. However, it sounds as if your nap is voluntary and enjoyable. It probably does not reflect an underlying sleep disturbance. If it refreshes your day without making it hard to sleep at night, snooze away.

For most people, napping in the early afternoon when your body experiences a natural circadian dip, is the best way to catch a few winks without disturbing the sleep-wake cycle. There is no consensus on how long you should nap. Some experts recommend naps should last no more than 30 minutes. The limit is 60 minutes, because longer naps have been linked to a higher risk of health problems like cardiovascular disease.

Try to schedule your naps and not wait until you get sleepy, which will prevent you from napping too late in the day. Keep your napping space dark, cool, and free from distractions. (But there is nothing wrong with the standard couch nap if that's most comfortable.) Remember to give yourself 10 minutes after napping before engaging in mentally or physically demanding tasks.

There is still some stigma about naps at work in America because of the lingering notions of decreased productivity and even laziness. But there is solid evidence that an afternoon nap can improve a worker's cognitive performance, especially for complex tasks, and may stimulate creativity.

When NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration studied the effects of napping on pilots, they found that naps improved mental alertness and performance. Many night shift workers reportedly perked up after taking naps as brief as 15 to 20 minutes.

So, enjoy your nap. Even if you return to work, maintaining an afternoon nap as part of your daily routine can be beneficial.

Image: © Westend61/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression featured image

Mind & Mood

Certain exercises may offer effective treatment for depression
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions featured image

Child & Teen Health

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Depression Medications Sleep

You might also be interested in…

Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest

When you wake up in the morning, are you refreshed and ready to go, or groggy and grumpy? For many people, the second scenario is all too common. Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest describes the latest in sleep research, including information about the numerous health conditions and medications that can interfere with normal sleep, as well as prescription and over-the-counter medications used to treat sleep disorders. Most importantly, you’ll learn what you can do to get the sleep you need for optimal health, safety, and well-being.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.