Compounds found in everything from nonstick pans to fabric-protecting sprays can harm your health, but simple lifestyle changes can help protect you.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that are widely used — and pretty amazing. They repel water, grease, and oil and are resistant to heat, making them perfect for use in such products as nonstick pans and food packaging, camping gear, cosmetics, and stain repellants for carpet and upholstery.

These compounds were first used in consumer and industrial products in the 1950s, and their uses have only expanded over the years. Today they are ubiquitous, found in everything from eye shadow to metal plating.