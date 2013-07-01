Staying Healthy
Quick start to a Mediterranean diet
Easy ways to begin eating for optimal heart and brain health.
As reported in the May Health Letter, we now have the strongest research to date backing up the Mediterranean diet as a way to prevent vascular disease. The diet includes generous quantities of olive oil, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish; limited portions of red meats or processed meats; and moderate amounts of cheese and wine. So how can you make the switch? "It's often not realistic to make the changes overnight, but you can start with small steps," says Stacey Nelson, a dietitian from Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. She suggests jump-starting your effort with these top five tips:
1. Saut food in olive oil, not butter.
2. Eat more fruits and vegetables by having them as a snack, or adding them to other recipes.
3. Choose whole grains instead of refined breads and pastas.
4. Substitute fish for red meat at least twice per week.
5. Limit high-fat dairy by switching to skim or 1% milk from 2% or whole milk.
Try these quick changes to get on the Mediterranean diet today
Instead of this:
Try this Mediterranean diet option:
Crackers, chips, pretzels and ranch dip
Celery, carrot, or pepper strips and salsa
White rice with stir-fried meat
Quinoa with stir-fried vegetables
Sandwiches with white bread or rolls
Sandwich fillings in whole-wheat tortillas
Hamburgers
Salmon croquettes
Full-fat ice cream
Pudding made with skim or 1% milk
