Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

If it's viral conjunctivitis, this eye discharge tends to be thin, clear and watery. The eye discharge from bacterial conjunctivitis it is often thick, discolored (yellow or greenish), cloudy and sticky. Sometimes, the discharge is so sticky that the eyelids stick to one another. This is most likely to happen after waking up from sleep. With allergic conjunctivitis, both eyes usually are involved, itching is more intense and the eyes may swell.

Conjunctivitis, also called pinkeye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the transparent membrane that lines the eyelids and covers the whites of the eyes. Conjunctivitis can be triggered by allergies, by contact with irritating chemicals, or by infections with either a virus or bacteria.

