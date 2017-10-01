Is seltzer a better option than soda?

Ask the doctors

Q. I recently decided to give up soda and switched to flavored seltzer water. Is this a better choice for my health?

A. First, congratulations on giving up soda. Sugary drinks like soda have been linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart problems, and other chronic health conditions, so that is definitely a win for your health. Switching to seltzer is a much better choice, provided you choose a brand that is sugar- and calorie-free.