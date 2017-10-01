Staying Healthy
Is seltzer a better option than soda?
Ask the doctors
Q. I recently decided to give up soda and switched to flavored seltzer water. Is this a better choice for my health?
A. First, congratulations on giving up soda. Sugary drinks like soda have been linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart problems, and other chronic health conditions, so that is definitely a win for your health. Switching to seltzer is a much better choice, provided you choose a brand that is sugar- and calorie-free.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.