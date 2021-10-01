Staying Healthy
Inspect your nails for melanoma
Research we're watching
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) is encouraging people to examine not only their skin but also their nails for signs of cancer. Melanoma can develop under and around the fingernails and toenails. It often appears on the thumb or big toe of your dominant hand or foot, according to the AAD.
Signs of melanoma in and around the nails include a brown or black streak under the nail, a bump or nodule under the nail, darker skin around the nail, a nail that is lifting and pulling away from the nail bed, or a split down the middle of the nail. Melanoma becomes more common as people age and is highly treatable if detected early.
Image: sanjagrujic/Getty Images
