Staying Healthy
Improve your balance by walking
Balance is a one of the senses that we often take for granted—until we lose it.
In our 50s and 60s, we may notice that our bodies feel less stable. Gradual changes linked to growing older—such as loss of muscle mass, lack of flexibility, slower reflexes, and worsening eyesight, and even certain medical conditions and medications —can affect our sense of balance.
Poor balance often leads to falls, which can cause head injuries and other disabling injuries. Hip fractures, in particular, can lead to serious health complications and threaten independence.
How walking can help balance
The good news is that there are ways to improve your sense of balance. In fact, just walking can help build lower-body strength, an important element of good balance.
Walking is safe exercise for most people and, in addition to improving balance, counts toward your aerobic activity goals.
How to get started with walking
A good walking plan should be designed to safely boost physical activity. The minutes count more than the miles.
If you aren't in the habit of exercising, start at the beginning. If you normally use a cane or walker, be sure to do so. As you feel stronger and more comfortable, gradually add more minutes to your walks.
If you already exercise, start with a walking plan that best matches your current routine and build from there. If the plan seems too easy, add time, distance, or hills. Aim for at least 150 minutes of walking per week, but don't hesitate to add more.
If health problems make walking especially difficult for you, a physiatrist or physical therapist can suggest other options.
For more information on improving your balance, check out Better Balance, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.
Image: miodrag ignjatovic/Getty Images
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.