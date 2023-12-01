Staying Healthy
How can I reduce my number of daily medications?
On call
Q. I now take nine pills every day. My doctors have added new medicines over the years, but not once have they suggested stopping one of them. How do I know that I really need all of these medications indefinitely?
A. We are fortunate today to have many excellent medications to better treat chronic conditions and help ward off serious complications. But when a person is seeing multiple specialists or has been in the hospital (a time when prescriptions are often adjusted), it's common to end up with one or more new drugs without a clear indication about how long to continue taking them.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.