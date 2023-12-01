How can I reduce my number of daily medications?

Q. I now take nine pills every day. My doctors have added new medicines over the years, but not once have they suggested stopping one of them. How do I know that I really need all of these medications indefinitely?

A. We are fortunate today to have many excellent medications to better treat chronic conditions and help ward off serious complications. But when a person is seeing multiple specialists or has been in the hospital (a time when prescriptions are often adjusted), it's common to end up with one or more new drugs without a clear indication about how long to continue taking them.