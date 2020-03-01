Common physical problems that threaten your driving skills

Addressing arthritis, hearing loss, and cataracts will help preserve your independence.

Older age brings lots of physical changes, like stiffer joints and difficulty seeing or hearing. Those developments may not cause disability, but they may have an effect — even a subtle one — on your driving. That's why it's smart to be proactive once you notice physical changes, to find out how each condition can jeopardize your driving skills, your safety, and the safety of others on the road.

Common ailments

There are many physical changes that can affect your driving skills. The following are among the most common.