Staying Healthy

Cataract surgery can help make you a safer driver

In the journals

095497ba-7753-4203-9978-648235af056d

If you have put off cataract surgery, consider this: the procedure could make you a safer driver, according to research presented in October 2019 at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Cataracts, in which the lenses of the eyes become cloudy, are a normal part of aging. Vision changes due to cataracts occur slowly, so people often don't realize they have trouble seeing at night and struggle with depth perception. While cataract surgery is low-risk and effective, many people avoid it because they feel their cataracts don't interfere with their quality of life.

Australian researchers tested the effect of vision on driving performance in 44 people before they had cataract surgery for both eyes. Using a driving simulator, the people responded to such challenges as traffic, intersections, pedestrian crossings, and changes in speed limits.

After surgery on one eye, the group was retested, and crashes and near misses decreased by 35%. After both eyes were corrected, the number dropped by 48%. The findings suggest that cataracts may pose a potential danger that many drivers do not perceive.

Image: FG Trade/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Healthy Aging

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.