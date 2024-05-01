Caring for your kidneys

When we talk about keeping our organs healthy, the heart and brain get all the attention, for obvious reasons. However, the kidneys also require the same consideration.

The pair of organs, located on either side of the spine just below your rib cage, perform many essential functions. They route blood through a complex filtering system that removes toxins and balances the levels of fluids, salt, and other minerals. The kidneys also help regulate blood pressure and assist with red blood cell production.