Has leg pain ever kept you off your feet? If so, you know the frustration—and the worry.

When you can’t walk without pain, it can become difficult to work, play sports, exercise, or even climb a single set of stairs. If the damage is significant enough, it can lead to permanent disability.

You can have legs that are pain-and-problem-free!

The conditions that contribute to leg pain can range from fractures, muscle tears, and sprains, to long-term problems caused by osteoarthritis, peripheral neuropathy, and vascular disease.

This Special Health Report is designed to help you resolve both the pain and the problem. Healing Leg Pain will take you from symptoms to source to solution. You’ll find how to accelerate treatment, avoid recurrence, and assure renewed leg strength and wellness.

You can get a ‘leg up’ on leg pain!

More than any part of your body, your legs respond to care that is active and proactive. You’ll learn to work with your physician to pinpoint the cause of your condition and initiate effective treatment.

You’ll find take-charge ways to prevent PAD. You’ll learn an easy at-home therapy to ease Achilles tendinitis. You’ll read about a hands-on test to diagnose a meniscal tear…3 ways to decrease your risk for peripheral edema…and techniques to quickly assess and address dangerous deep vein thrombosis.

You’ll discover the advances that can put leg pain behind you!

Healing Leg Pain will tell you about emerging treatments and state-of-the-art procedures that can bring lasting pain relief, assure confident mobility, and keep your legs looking and feeling their best.

You’ll learn about a strategy to fully relieve IT band syndrome within six weeks. You’ll find two non-surgical approaches to treat ACL injuries. You’ll be briefed on a breakthrough that speeds healing from a hamstring tear…a newly-approved device to quiet RLS…and effective medications for knee bursitis.

You’ll get guidance you can depend on for legs you can rely on!

This report comes to you from Harvard Medical School. It is information you can trust—and use. From the first page, you’ll find clear and instructive guidance that will help you understand the treatment options and preventive measures that best suit your condition and your concerns.

From coping with muscle cramps and shin splints…to quelling the pain of sciatica and tendinitis…to preventing the disabling consequences of edema or osteoarthritis, Healing Leg Pain offers help, hope, and direction.

This Special Health Report was prepared by Harvard Health Publishing in consulation with Robert H. Shmerling, M.D., Associate Professor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Clinical Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (2019)