Finding Relief for Sciatica

Risk factors

Anyone can experience sciatica, but research shows that certain factors can increase risk.

Age. While sciatica can occur in any age group, adults ages 30 to 50 are most at risk. Spinal discs begin degenerating at about age 30, so sciatica due to a herniated disc (the most common cause) can occur beginning around this age as well. Spinal stenosis tends to start showing up in adults around age 50 or 55.



Obesity. Obesity increases the risk of almost every health condition. So it shouldn’t be surprising that it can elevate your risk for back pain and sciatica, too. Over time, carrying extra weight can increase stress on the spine and the spinal discs.



Sedentary lifestyle. People who sit for long periods or are not active are at greater risk for sciatica. If your job involves a lot of sitting or driving, your spine is being compressed. This can lead to back pain or sciatica.

Manual labor. If your job involves lots of heavy lifting or twisting, or you operate a jackhammer or other equipment that vibrates, you may be at increased risk of sciatica. These activities put a lot of stress on your spine.



Diabetes. Poorly controlled diabetes can increase the risk of damage to nerves, including the sciatic nerve. However, nerve damage from diabetes is not likely to cause pain—it’s more likely to cause numbness or tingling. If you’re overweight, you’re not active, and you have numbness or tingling in your legs or feet, talk with your doctor and get tested for diabetes.

