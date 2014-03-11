Pain
Better shoes help you walk away from a common cause of heel pain
Recovering from a flare-up of plantar fasciitis can take time and determination. Start with your shoes.
When people seek help for heel pain, the culprit is usually plantar fasciitis. This intensely painful condition affects the tough, fibrous band of connective tissue (fascia) on the bottom of the foot. The pain comes from the spot where the band attaches to the heel bone.
There's good news and bad news about plantar fasciitis: Most of the time it will get better, but it could take some time. For a typical case of acute heel pain, expect it to take several months to improve.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.