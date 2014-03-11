Better shoes help you walk away from a common cause of heel pain

When people seek help for heel pain, the culprit is usually plantar fasciitis. This intensely painful condition affects the tough, fibrous band of connective tissue (fascia) on the bottom of the foot. The pain comes from the spot where the band attaches to the heel bone.

There's good news and bad news about plantar fasciitis: Most of the time it will get better, but it could take some time. For a typical case of acute heel pain, expect it to take several months to improve.