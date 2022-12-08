Nutrition

Foods you should eat to help fight inflammation

17c06ad8-d073-4f75-b224-cea0047cef4b

We typically think of inflammation as a result of an injury or disease. But diet also plays an important role in chronic inflammation.  

This is in part because the foods we eat influence the types of bacteria that populate our gut and their chemical byproducts. While some foods encourage the growth of bacteria that stimulate inflammation, others promote the growth of bacteria that help suppress it. That's why it's important to know which foods have anti-inflammatory properties and which can cause inflammation

Foods that fight inflammation

  • Fruits and vegetables. Most fruits and brightly colored vegetables naturally contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols. Polyphenols are potentially protective compounds found in plants. Studies have shown that polyphenols have multiple anti-inflammatory properties and may improve the function of cells that line blood vessels. Foods high in polyphenols include onions, turmeric, red grapes, cherries, and plums, as well as dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and collard greens.
  • Nuts and seeds. Studies have found that consuming nuts and seeds is associated with reduced markers of inflammation and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • Some oils and fatty fish.  Olive oil, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel offer healthy doses of omega-3 fatty acids, which have long been shown to reduce inflammation.
  • Coffee, cocoa and green tea. The polyphenols in coffee and the flavanols in cocoa are thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is also rich in both polyphenols and antioxidants.

Foods that can fuel inflammation

The foods that contribute to inflammation are the same ones generally considered bad for other aspects of health. These include:

  • Sugary sodas
  • Refined carbohydrates (like white bread and pasta)
  • Red meat and processed meats
  • Processed foods. Certain components or ingredients used in processed foods such as the emulsifiers added to ice cream, may have effects on inflammation.

Such foods are also likely to contribute to weight gain, which is itself a risk factor for inflammation..

The key to reducing inflammation with diet

To practice anti-inflammatory eating, it's best to focus on an overall healthy diet rather than singling out individual "good" and "bad" foods. In general, a healthy diet means one that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils, and limits food loaded with simple sugars (like soda and candy), beverages that contain high-fructose corn syrup (like juice drinks and sports drinks), and refined carbohydrates.

For additional advice about ways to reduce inflammation, check out  Fighting Inflammation , a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Image: © lacaosa /Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

The point of knee shots featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The point of knee shots
Migraine and cardiovascular disease: What's the link? featured image

Heart Health

Migraine and cardiovascular disease: What's the link?
Fighting inflammation with food featured image

Nutrition

Fighting inflammation with food
Inflammation

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.