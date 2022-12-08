Nutrition
Foods you should eat to help fight inflammation
We typically think of inflammation as a result of an injury or disease. But diet also plays an important role in chronic inflammation.
This is in part because the foods we eat influence the types of bacteria that populate our gut and their chemical byproducts. While some foods encourage the growth of bacteria that stimulate inflammation, others promote the growth of bacteria that help suppress it. That's why it's important to know which foods have anti-inflammatory properties and which can cause inflammation
Foods that fight inflammation
- Fruits and vegetables. Most fruits and brightly colored vegetables naturally contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols. Polyphenols are potentially protective compounds found in plants. Studies have shown that polyphenols have multiple anti-inflammatory properties and may improve the function of cells that line blood vessels. Foods high in polyphenols include onions, turmeric, red grapes, cherries, and plums, as well as dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and collard greens.
- Nuts and seeds. Studies have found that consuming nuts and seeds is associated with reduced markers of inflammation and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- Some oils and fatty fish. Olive oil, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel offer healthy doses of omega-3 fatty acids, which have long been shown to reduce inflammation.
- Coffee, cocoa and green tea. The polyphenols in coffee and the flavanols in cocoa are thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is also rich in both polyphenols and antioxidants.
Foods that can fuel inflammation
The foods that contribute to inflammation are the same ones generally considered bad for other aspects of health. These include:
- Sugary sodas
- Refined carbohydrates (like white bread and pasta)
- Red meat and processed meats
- Processed foods. Certain components or ingredients used in processed foods such as the emulsifiers added to ice cream, may have effects on inflammation.
Such foods are also likely to contribute to weight gain, which is itself a risk factor for inflammation..
The key to reducing inflammation with diet
To practice anti-inflammatory eating, it's best to focus on an overall healthy diet rather than singling out individual "good" and "bad" foods. In general, a healthy diet means one that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils, and limits food loaded with simple sugars (like soda and candy), beverages that contain high-fructose corn syrup (like juice drinks and sports drinks), and refined carbohydrates.
Image: © lacaosa /Getty Images
