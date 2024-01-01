Should you order your own Alzheimer's test?

The idea of getting Alzheimer's disease is troubling for anyone. And if you have a family history of the condition or if you've been experiencing persistent memory loss, you might wonder if it's time to seek testing. Traditionally, the process starts with a doctor visit and evaluation. However, you can now order an Alzheimer's blood screening on your own. The question is — should you?

Ordering without a doctor visit

The screening is called AD-Detect. It's available through Quest Diagnostics for $399, plus a $13 fee for physician services. Anyone 18 or older can go online and order AD-Direct, without a doctor visit, and a Quest-affiliated doctor will review the order to determine if it's medically necessary.