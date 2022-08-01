Overcoming Fear and Worry

The “How anxious are you?” quiz. Take this quiz to rate your anxiety level and find out if you are truly anxious or experiencing “almost” anxiety.

When anxiety is good. You might be surprised to learn that research shows that a certain level of anxiety can work to your advantage and help you achieve optimal performance. Find out how much stress is too much stress.

Mindful-based treatments to prevent you from falling down the rabbit hole of worry.

How to find social support networks that can ease the anxiety you feel.

The signs of a true anxiety disorder and the 4 types of disorders people suffer from. Discover what to do if you suffer from any of these anxiety disorders.

Life can be unpredictable, and there is a lot going on in the world. Feelings of fear and worry are perfectly natural. However, worrying constantly or excessively about what 'may' happen can get you stuck in a cycle of harmful thoughts and behaviors. When you're attempting to reduce fear and worry, it's important to remember progress can take time. If you have a few setbacks along the way, don't get discouraged. Gradually, with time, patience, practice, and persistence, your ability to keep negative thoughts at bay should start to improve.

