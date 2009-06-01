Memory problems at a young age

What do you do when it seems you're already experiencing memory problems and you aren't even middle aged yet? Dr. Michael Miller says you need to relax — literally. Watch to find out what else could be wreaking havoc on your memory.

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

To continue reading this article, you must log in .

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.