Mind & Mood

Evaluating MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment)

evaluating MCI

Losing things, forgetting appointments, trouble coming up with words. These may be signs of Mild Cognitive Impairment, or MCI. MCI is a condition that some older adults experience in which they have more memory or thinking problems that other adults their age. Symptoms suggestive of MCI are less pronounced than symptoms of Alzheimer's disease or other type of dementia but should still be evaluated by a doctor.

Diagnosing MCI

The primary objective of an evaluation should be to distinguish MCI from normal aging or dementia and to look for underlying causes that are potentially reversible. Establishing the cause and scope of the impairment is helpful in setting a baseline for future cognitive evaluations.

The journey toward a diagnosis of MCI is most often initiated by a person's subjective complaint about memory and thinking problems or by concerns expressed by those closest to the individual. This is an important distinction because cognitive changes that are readily apparent to the broader outside world are more likely to signal that the person is suffering from dementia. In addition, people who have progressed into Alzheimer's disease are often not aware of their memory lapses. 

Your regular doctor is a good place to start the process because he or she knows you and your medical history. However, you may need to pursue evaluation a doctor who specializes on cognitive function, such as a behavioral neurologist or a geriatric psychiatrist. Your local Alzheimer's Association chapter, medical school, or hospital can help direct you to an appropriate specialist.
Initial medical evaluation

Before evaluating your cognitive health, your doctor will first want to understand if your memory problems are a symptom of an underlying health problem. He or she will then do a physical exam, focusing on the nervous system and also evaluating possible vision or hearing abnormalities that can contribute to cognitive impairment.
Your doctor will likely order a complete blood count and blood chemistry tests to detect anemia, infection, diabetes, and kidney and liver disorders. Other lab work will include routine tests for thyroid function, vitamin B12 deficiency, and elevated blood calcium. 

If the physician suspects a specific medical problem, additional tests may be needed. Your doctor will also want to review all the medications you take, to see if any of these drugs may be causing cognitive symptoms.

Cognitive function evaluation

The doctor will start this evaluation with a detailed history of your cognitive changes over time. It is important for a family member or close friend who knows you well and is familiar with your medical history, current symptoms, and concerns to be present to help corroborate your recollections. 
Certain features in your history can be telling. For example, cognitive decline that takes place rapidly— over weeks or months—is not typical of changes in brain structure involved in MCI or Alzheimer's disease. Instead, it may indicate a problem such as a tumor or metabolic irregularity.

Neuropsychological testing

You may be referred to a psychologist with specialized training in brain disorders for comprehensive neuropsychological tests. These tests may take the form of interviews, paper-and-pencil tests, or computer-based tests. The tests are designed to assess memory, reasoning, attention, language, visual functions, motor functions, and social functions (such as empathy and knowing how to behave appropriately in social situations). You may also be given other tests to identify depression, anxiety, and other mood problems.

Brain imaging

A brain scan using either computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be done to examine the anatomic structure of the brain. These scans are used to rule out such problems as tumor, infection, bleeding, stroke, and hydrocephalus (excess fluid in the area around the brain). 

Sometimes additional testing such as functional brain imaging or an amyloid PET scan may be suggested. These tests tend to be expensive and may not be covered by your health insurance.

To learn more about MCI, reducing its impact, and possibly preventing it from happening at all, check out the online guide from Harvard Medical School, Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment.

Image: © Chinnapong/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Trending now: Home sleep tests featured image

Staying Healthy

Trending now: Home sleep tests
Repairing a thoracic aneurysm featured image

Heart Health

Repairing a thoracic aneurysm
Concern about rising calcium score featured image

Heart Health

Concern about rising calcium score
Medical Tests & Procedures

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.