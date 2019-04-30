A Guide to Cognitive Fitness

We are living longer than ever before. Human life expectancy has grown spectacularly over

the past few decades, thanks to advances in public health and medicine. With maturity comes

a wealth of experience and knowledge. Yet age also brings an increasing risk for major medical

conditions. Brain problems are a particular concern as we grow older. According to the

World Health Organization, Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases will affect one out of every

five people at some point in life, and these conditions are the main cause of lifelong disability

worldwide.

The good news is that declining brain health and cognitive loss are not inevitable. Drawing on

decades of research, this report highlights six pillars of brain health that can help you sustain

good brain function and cognitive fitness (the ability to learn, reason, remember, and adapt

your thinking processes) into old age.

Maintaining cognitive fitness requires far more than a simple “train your brain” program or

diet, as some quick-fix online programs suggest. Research confirms that retaining mental

sharpness requires certain lifestyle interventions, working in concert—specifically, adjusting

what and how you eat, how much you exercise, how you deal with life’s challenges, and how

you interact with others. If you turn these behaviors into habits that you can sustain over the

long term, that will have dramatic effects not only on your cognitive fitness, but also on your

overall health.

The earlier you start, the better. Evidence suggests that the more cognitively fit you are

throughout your life, the better armed your brain will be against the assaults of aging—including

illness and any stressful events you might face. You may even be able to prevent certain

brain problems from occurring in the first place, rather than having to combat them when

they arise.

Good brain health is more than the absence of disease. It’s optimizing your brain function as

you age. In the process, you not only lower your risk for age-related cognitive decline and brain

diseases, but also improve your overall health and well-being.