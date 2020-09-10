Screening for Birth Defects in Early Pregnancy (Combined Test, Integrated Test, and Quadruple Test)

What is the test?

A combination of blood test results and the findings seen on a fetal ultrasound can enable doctors to identify pregnancies that are at a higher risk for birth defects. Examples of birth defects that screening can identify are Down syndrome and neural tube defects (brain and spinal cord problems). If the screening tests suggest problems, your doctor might recommend additional tests, such as amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling, to confirm the findings.

How do I prepare for the test?

Before having this test done, you need to think carefully about what you would do with the results once you have them. The results of these screening tests cannot show for sure whether you have either a healthy fetus or one with a problem. They can only suggest which patients might want to go ahead with further testing.